Contee would not comment further on the case and said detectives continue searching for a suspect in the shooting, which occurred during a game. Police said someone in one vehicle shot at people inside another vehicle on South Capitol Street SW.
Two people inside one vehicle were wounded, along with the woman waiting for the ride-share. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
The gunshots could be heard inside the stadium, causing spectators to run for safety and prompting officials to postpone the game.
Police announced Monday that they had found the vehicle they believe was used in a shooting Friday night that killed 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. That vehicle was found burned in Northeast Washington, police said.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.