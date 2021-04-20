The driver of the struck vehicle called the State Police to report a hit and run and proceeded to follow Leatherbury while on the phone with officers, police said.

Troopers found Leatherbury’s Chevrolet Tahoe stopped in a parking lot on Route 611 and detected “an odor of an alcohol beverage on Leatherbury,” the statement said. They administered an impaired-driving investigation before arresting Leatherbury and transferring him to the Berlin Barrack.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Leatherbury was charged with driving under the influence, failure to remain at the scene of a property-damage accident, negligent driving and unsafe backing, according to the statement. Police said he was released to a sober driver.

The driver who was struck did not report injuries, police said.

John Phoebus, an attorney representing Leatherbury, declined to comment other than to confirm that his client is facing “serious traffic citations.”

The Maryland Natural Resources Police said in a statement that, “per department policy,” they placed Leatherbury on emergency suspension pending an internal investigation before later saying he formally resigned from the department.

Story continues below advertisement

Leatherbury is also retired from the Maryland State Police.

His father was chief of the Crisfield Police Department. At the time of his retirement, Ernest J. Leatherbury Sr. was the highest-ranking Black officer in the Maryland State Police. He died after a heart attack in 2003 at age 55.

Advertisement

James Mathias, former mayor of Ocean City and a former state senator, worked with the younger Leatherbury in his capacity with the State Police and the Natural Resources Police.