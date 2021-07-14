Cummings was killed by a stray bullet as she sat on the patio of an Annapolis hotel. She had come to the city to see her son — a football player whom she had shepherded to the academy — take the oath that would begin his naval career.
Harrod, who police said had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled home confinement May 3, was identified from surveillance video as a person of interest in the shooting, Jackson said. Harrod was arrested June 30 after a foot chase.
Court records indicate that the Maryland Office of the Public Defender represents Harrod. The office did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
Jackson did not comment on the circumstances of Harrod’s initial home confinement. Online Maryland court records show he faces weapons, assault and drug charges in various open cases from earlier this year.
Jackson called the shooting “a most horrific crime.”
“What should have been a fantastic, celebratory time for the family just turned to the worst because of someone else’s recklessness,” he said.
The Naval Academy has identified the midshipman as Leonard Cummings III. In a statement, Leonard Cummings, Michelle Cummings’s husband, said the family was “elated” by the arrest.
“We hope and pray that this arrest will start the healing process by providing answers to the many questions that my family has about the circumstances surrounding her senseless death,” the statement said.
At the news conference, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley (D) said Cummings’s killing was a “senseless tragedy” that occurred hours after the dedication of a memorial to Capital Gazette journalists slain in a 2018 mass shooting.
“While Annapolis is a safe city and this crime is an aberration … we have to get away from more guns, more guns and more guns,” he said.
Veranna Phillips, whose son is also attending the Naval Academy, knew Michelle Cummings through her work as a “football mama” in the network of families supporting midshipman athletes. She praised law enforcement for making the arrest.
“It'll never bring back my friend,” Phillips said. “I’m just missing my friend and knowing she's always with us.”
Vice Adm. Sean Buck, superintendent of the Naval Academy, said at the news conference that the academy was preparing for Midshipman Cummings’s return.
“After he’s grieved and laid his mother to rest and he’s prepared himself, we’ll welcome him with open arms,” he said.