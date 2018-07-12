D.C. police said they arrested a man Thursday after he was found with a gun in the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said Keifer Furr, 23, of Julian, N.C., was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Thursday at the hotel. He was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, police said. The spokeswoman declined to provide further details.

Furr is being held at the D.C. jail. His family could not immediately be reached for comment, and it was not clear whether he has an attorney.

Representatives of the hotel, which is owned by President Trump and his family, also could not immediately be reached for comment.