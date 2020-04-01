“It was good even if we can’t bring this person to justice — we can bring some closure to the family,” said Lt. Stephen Wallace, a police spokesman.
The girl’s body was found on Dec. 2, 1972, in what was known as Fifer’s Field, a wooded area near what is now the Huntington Metro station. She died of blunt-force trauma to the upper body.
Several people were investigated in the years after the slaying, including the teen. Before his death, he denied involvement in the girl’s killing.
In the summer of 2018, two independent acquaintances of Edwards revealed to detectives that he had told them he had killed a girl and buried her in a field when he was in his teens, police said.
Over the next year-and-a-half, police uncovered additional evidence that implicated Edwards and ruled out others in the case, police said.