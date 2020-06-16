Monica Hopkins, executive director of the ACLU of D.C., said the stark disparities point to potential racial bias in enforcement and a broader need to re-evaluate policing in ways similar to what is going on in other communities across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

“All the conclusions in our report support the fact that [the Metropolitan Police Department’s] stop practices unfairly over-police the black community,” Hopkins said. “These practices require serious scrutiny, and even more than scrutiny, they require structural change.”

A D.C. police spokesman said initially that he would respond to a request for comment but had not done so as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. The D.C. police are undertaking a study with researchers to determine whether the stop data points to racial bias.

The ACLU analysis was based on data from the D.C. police on more than 62,600 stops that were made between July 22 and Dec. 31, 2019. The D.C. police are required to record extensive data on each stop as part of the Neighborhood Engagement Achieves Results (NEAR) Act, which the D.C. Council implemented in 2016 as part of a criminal justice reform effort.

Overall, the analysis found that African Americans made up 72 percent of stops by D.C. police, even though they were only about 47 percent of the population. D.C. was 37 percent white at the time, but that group made up only 14 percent of stops.

The ACLU said two categories of data were particularly concerning because they pointed to potential racial bias: African Americans accounted for 86 percent of the stops and 91 percent of the searches that resulted in no arrests, tickets or warnings.

The ACLU also pointed out that only 0.8 percent of stops led to the recovery of a weapon, even though the department cites removing guns from the streets as one rationale for the stops. During the five-month period, violent crime increased 4 percent in the city.

