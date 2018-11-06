A man charged with killing a 25-year-old near his family home in August in Northeast Washington’s Edgewood neighborhood had been involved in an ongoing dispute with the victim, according to D.C. police.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in court Tuesday, the victim, Travis Barksdale, 25, had engaged in a shootout in June with the suspect, Mark Anthony Fletcher III, 19, who was wounded.

Police said that Fletcher is from the Saratoga Avenue neighborhood, which has a history of tensions with people from the Edgewood community. Those disputes, often involving neighborhood crews, have sometimes turned violent.

Several witnesses told police that Barksdale was targeted because he lived in Edgewood and that he had armed himself for self-defense. Police said in the affidavit that Barksdale was not associated with the Edgewood Terrace Crew.

Fletcher has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. He was arrested Monday while in the D.C. jail on a gun charge; police said a loaded .380-caliber handgun was found in his pants pocket when he arrived at a hospital emergency room after a serious car accident in October.

Travis Barksdale with his younger sister, Alaysia Barksdale, outside of their in Northeast Washington. (Family Photo)

Barksdale was shot shortly after midnight Aug. 23 in the 600 block of Evarts Street NE, around the corner from his house. He was the District’s 100th homicide victim of 2018. As of Tuesday there have been 142 homicides in the city this year, compared with 97 at the same time in 2017.

Barksdale worked crafting wax hands for figures at the Madame Tussauds wax museum. His mother said after the killing that she could not imagine anyone who might want to hurt her son. She declined to comment Tuesday.

Police said that on June 24, Barksdale was threatened as he walked home and that one man followed him and asked, “What neighborhood are you from?”

The next day, police said, Fletcher and a friend confronted Barksdale at a bus stop in Edgewood. Police said there was evidence that two guns had been fired from a distance apart and that Fletcher had been struck. The affidavit says Fletcher did not cooperate with police.

On Aug. 19, the affidavit says Fletcher again confronted Barksdale and said, “You shot me, do you have anything for me?” A witness who recounted this conversation for police said it was an extortion attempt for money or marijuana, according to the affidavit.

The witnesses told police Barksdale refused to give Fletcher anything. Barksdale was shot in the back and arm four days later and died from the wounds. Police said they recovered 32 shell casings from the scene.