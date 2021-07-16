According to the statement, the bar has hired Ruby Corado — the founder of LGBTQ bilingual and multicultural community organization Casa Ruby — to be its new manager and director of community engagement.
Corado’s responsibilities include assisting Nellie’s staff in receiving “ongoing diversity sensitivity and inclusion training — with a focus on the concerns of LGBTQ+ people of color,” according to the released statement.
“To be clear, we are very sorry that this horrible incident occurred, and we are sorry for what happened to Ms. Young, and we apologize to her for how she was treated,” the statement read.
Brandon Burrell, Young’s attorney, said that he has forwarded the letter from Nellie’s to Young and has not received a response from her yet.
“I appreciate that Mr. Schantz has directly apologized to Keisha,” Burrell said.
Young’s mother, Tammy Young, told The Washington Post that she, too, appreciates the apology and “the accountability.”
The statement comes a little more than two weeks after D.C.’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) found Nellie’s in violation of city code after “multiple assaults occurred inside of the establishment while the licensee was engaged in a method of operation conducive to unlawful conduct.”
The controversy stems from June 13, when a bartender reported to security contracted by Nellie’s that patrons were drinking liquor they had brought into the establishment, according to an ABRA report. Young told The Post that she was mistakenly accused of bringing outside liquor into the bar and that a confrontation later ensued.
Nellie’s said it fired it’s security vendor after the incident that has led to protests outside the establishment.
Nellie’s said in the statement Friday that it has started a customer feedback page on its website and that concerns will be “acted upon within 72 hours.” The bar also said it will require routine professional conflict de-escalation training as part of its onboarding of employees. Current managers and staffers already have undergone the training, the statement said.
However, community organizations have criticized Nellie’s response.
Collective Action for Safe Spaces, a “Black trans, queer, and non-binary-led organization” for community safety, released a letter earlier Friday afternoon detailing its response to a workshop request sent from Schantz for staff training, according to the letter.
The organization said it declined the workshop request, stating in its letter that the bar has not met the demands of D.C. organizers, which include Schantz and the bar’s management team attending a public community listening session and releasing the full video footage of the interaction between security and Young.
“We do not believe that this training is being requested in good faith, but instead for damage control & to continue making money under the guise of wanting to be better and seem more inclusive. This is not accountability,” SafeSpacesDC tweeted.
Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, a Black-led “abolitionist community defense hub” that has been organizing protests to boycott Nellie’s, also released a statement stating that getting “one public apology for such a gruesome assault” is “heartbreaking.”
Leaders of the organization also expressed concern about the hiring of Corado.
“It’s even more infuriating to have our calls for Black LGBTQ led accountability, reparations, and transformation to be ignored and scapegoated by a non-Black leader in the queer community,” the statement read.
Casa Ruby responded to concerns in a tweet: “As a Black & Brown Trans Led Organization, We have a long history in the community, this process begins today and everyone who wants to participate will be included!”
ABRA forwarded its findings to the office of the D.C. attorney general for consideration of possible charges against the bar.
The bar said in its statement that “the regulatory and possible legal matters surrounding the incident with Ms. Young are still evolving” and that information will be shared if and when possible.
