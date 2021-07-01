If the attorney general files charges and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board holds a hearing afterward, the bar could face consequences ranging from monetary fines up to the revocation of its license, according to ABRA.
An investigation was prompted by a call to the ABRA hotline and a letter from D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III requesting a fact-finding hearing, the report said. An ABRA investigator conducted interviews with staff and examined bar surveillance footage and police reports to determine the bar violated a code that prohibits establishments licensed by ABRA “to be used for any unlawful or disorderly purpose.”
The video of the incident went viral on social media, and protests have been ongoing in front of the bar demanding an apology from bar owner Douglas Schantz and for the bar to be permanently closed.
Calls seeking comment left with numbers that appeared to be connected to Schantz were not returned.
The ABRA investigation reviewed several incidents that occurred at Nellie’s during a Pride weekend celebration in the early hours of June 13.
The report redacts the names of patrons involved, but some details from incident outlined in the document align with the account Keisha Young, 22, previously reported to The Post. An attorney for Young said the investigation in the ABRA document involves his client.
Young told The Post she was with friends at Nellie’s when she said she was mistakenly identified and accused of bringing outside liquor into the bar.
In the investigative report, an employee confirms the incident started when security was called by a bartender for patrons drinking outside liquor. The unidentified employee, according to the report, describes security confiscating the liquor and requesting the patrons leave. The employee also said patrons started punching security.
Young’s attorney, Brandon Burrell, said she was punching security to defend her cousin Dayon Kidd, who could be seen on video in a physical altercation with security at the top of the stairs.
Kidd’s lawyer, Justin Hollimon, said when his client saw security speaking to his cousin, he went to see what was going on. Hollimon said Kidd was then physically and verbally assaulted by security.
The ABRA report describes video showing a woman being pulled down the stairs by her arm by a security guard at around 1:30 a.m. She later reported bruising and other pain as a result of the assault and went to a hospital to be treated and was released, the report said.
In the report, the ABRA investigator spoke with another patron who said at around 2:40 a.m. that same night he was pushed out of Nellie’s and that when he attempted to record the security guard’s behavior, the guard knocked the phone out of his hand and punched him in the face.
After reviewing surveillance footage, an ABRA investigator “was able to observe the difficulty Nellie’s staff, and security, had attempting to remove patrons through such a crowd causing pushing and shoving into other patrons and getting involved in the altercations,” resulting in the determination of code violation.
The owner of the hired security vendor, NNB Security, told the ABRA investigator that the company has a “no-touch policy” but does allow security “to maybe hold patrons under their arms to escort them out of the establishment but that they should not be punching anyone,” the report said. The NNB employee who identified himself to investigators as the security employee who pulled “the patron” down the stairs said “he was posted at the top of the stairs with responsibility to keep the area around the steps clear and monitor traffic in and out of the restrooms.”
NNB Security declined to comment when reached Thursday.
Nellie’s released a statement on its Facebook page June 14 saying it fired its security vendor and would “evaluate this regrettable situation.” There have been no further posts. The bar remains closed, other news outlets have reported.
The ABRA investigator in the report said the owner in an interview discussed “how upset he was regarding the incident.”
Young and Kidd’s lawyers said they are moving forward to help their clients.
Burrell said he wants to see the full surveillance video from that night, as the report states the flash drives provided were of “just the incidents in question.” He said he also has plans to file a claim against NNB Security. Burrell said the only contact they’ve received from Nellie’s has been through an insurance carrier.
“I think Nellie’s should apologize to her,” said Burrell, who added that his client is in therapy. “They need to look into how they deal with certain situations inside of their bar because I think the actions of their staff and their security were not acceptable.”
Hollimon said that Kidd has also been in therapy and receiving treatment for the emotional trauma.
“He didn’t come out that night to be attacked or assaulted. . . . He wants, one, to be compensated for the trouble he’s going through now, but also to send a message to Nellie’s and to other restaurants and bars in the area that you have to treat your patrons a certain way,” Hollimon said. “And when you don’t treat them a certain way, there are consequences that stem from that.”
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.