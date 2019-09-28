According to a police account from 1999, another big step came when a son recognized the victim as possibly his father, who he said had flown to Atlanta on Sept. 17, 1999, “because he felt like just going to see the United States, and he just picked up and went.”

The son said his father had traveled with a lot of cash.

Police said that De Hart had died of blunt-force injury and that evidence indicated he had been killed elsewhere before his body was brought to the creek. Police asked anyone with information to contact their cold-case unit.

