The killing of a tourist from the Netherlands whose body was found in a creek in Prince William County 20 years ago Saturday has never been solved, and the county police have just issued a new call for information.

Police said Johannes De Hart, 62, was found facedown in the creek behind the 9300 block of Mace Street in Manassas. It took weeks to identify him. A key step came when a label on his underwear led to broadcasting of a photo of the victim in the Netherlands.

According to a police account from 1999, another big step came when a son recognized the victim as possibly his father, who he said had flown to Atlanta on Sept. 17, 1999, “because he felt like just going to see the United States, and he just picked up and went.”

The son said his father had traveled with a lot of cash.

Police said that De Hart had died of blunt-force injury and that evidence indicated he had been killed elsewhere before his body was brought to the creek. Police asked anyone with information to contact their cold-case unit.

