It was a full body, white-and pink unicorn costume that was worn over the weekend in a store holdup, the Baltimore County police said Monday.

They said the costume has been found. In addition, they said, two arrests have been made in the robbery. They said the wearer of the costume used a crowbar to smash a cash register in the course of demanding money.

An account provided Monday by the police offered new details of the 5 a.m. robbery at the High’s convenience store on Long Green Pike, about 10 miles northeast of Towson.

Cash and cigarettes were taken, police said. They said the suspect fled in what they described as a silver-colored automobile. It was operated by a second person, the police said.

Officers on the way to the store passed a car that resembled the one reportedly used by the robber, police said.

But, police said, before officers could turn around to stop the car, it went out of control. They said it crossed into the oncoming lane on Manor Road at Sweet Air Road. It struck mailboxes, a utility pole and shrubbery, they said.

Finally, they said, it struck a boulder. That sent it back across the road, where they said it finally struck a tree and stopped. Two occupants were seriously injured and taken to hospitals, they said.

Police said they said one was released after treatment and the other remained hospitalized in serious condition.

They said Jacob William Rogge, 28, of Baltimore County, was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first and second degree assault, theft, and destruction of property

They said Joseph Philip Svezzese ,27, of Harford County, Md., was also charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft.

Police said they found a unicorn costume off the side of a roadway in bushes.

