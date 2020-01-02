In addition, Descano said that not pursuing such cases will free police and prosecutors to tackle more serious crimes.

“Prosecuting adults for simple possession of marijuana does not improve community safety. In fact, such prosecutions can spur future crime.” Descano wrote in a letter announcing the change. “An otherwise law-abiding person that’s found with a relatively insignificant amount of marijuana does not constitute a threat.”

Prosecutors will continue to pursue cases against people distributing marijuana and conspicuous public consumption of pot, Descano said. Prosecutors will make a case-by-case determination regarding whether the facts of each case qualify as “simple possession” of marijuana.

The new policy quickly hit a speed bump in court Monday morning in the first case in which it was applied. Chief Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Terry Adams told Fairfax County General District Court Judge Mark C. Simmons that the government was dropping a possession charge against a defendant named Jose Diaz.

Adams gave a long statement about the problems the office saw with marijuana prosecutions, saying such cases were a drain on resources and saddled people with damaging convictions.

Simmons indicated he was skeptical of a blanket policy of dropping all marijuana possession cases, before denying the request to dismiss the case against Diaz, who did not have an attorney.

“In this court, everything is individualized,” Simmons said.

Simmons went on to dismiss marijuana possession charges against some individuals who had attorneys. They included Sang Lee of Centreville, who spoke limited English but was clearly relieved after leaving the courtroom. Lee asked if marijuana had been legalized, before a reporter explained that it had not.