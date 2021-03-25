The new chief will come on board as the county faces an increase in homicides, ushers in police reforms in the wake of social justice protests nationwide and wrestles with a discrimination lawsuit alleging the department unfairly punishes officers of color and doesn’t properly investigate complaints of racism.

Last June, Police Chief Hank Stawinski resigned the same day a lengthy report outlining those discrimination allegations was filed in court as part of the ongoing federal lawsuit brought against the county by more than a dozen Black and Hispanic officers.

The suit, filed in 2018, alleges that the department systemically discriminates against officers of color in its hiring, disciplinary and promotional protocols. From the beginning, the county has denied the allegations, arguing that the plaintiffs are not credible and their claims are inaccurate.

The lawsuit has remained a source of tension within the department and the community as a battle to publicly release allegations from court filings ahead of the trial has played out before a U.S. District Court judge.

Among those documents was the report released the day of Stawinski’s resignation, much of which was initially filed under seal by the request of the county. Written by a law-enforcement expert hired by the plaintiffs, the report is an analysis of demographic and internal affairs data that attempted to connect disproportionate statistical patterns with individual complaints of racist conduct.

Even still, the local NAACP president called for Stawinski’s departure at a news conference the day the report was filed. Hours later, Stawinski resigned, and said in his lawsuit deposition that the loss of the NAACP’s support was the deciding factor.

Alsobrooks appointed then-assistant chief Velez to serve as the department’s interim leader, and he has shepherded the force through a tumultuous year that has included scrutiny over the lawsuit allegations and an in-depth probe by a county-appointed police reform work group.

In February, Velez joined Alsobrooks for a news conference as she announced her administration would adopt 46 of the 50 recommendations from the work group, which included initiatives to increase accountability and transparency.