Aziz is currently deputy chief of the department in Dallas.

“I want the citizens and the officers of Prince George’s County to understand what type of police chief I will be, and that is one of communication and high visibility,” Aziz said at the news conference.

The new chief will come on board as the county faces an increase in homicides, ushers in police department changes in the wake of social justice protests nationwide, and wrestles with a discrimination lawsuit that alleges the department unfairly punishes officers of color and doesn’t properly investigate complaints of racism.

The county police department, which employs about 1,500 sworn officers and 300 civilians in the Washington suburb of nearly 1 million, has been without a permanent leader for nine months.

On Friday, Alsobrooks praised Aziz for his 29-year record in law enforcement, which she called “unblemished,” and said his determination to become a national leader in police reform made him an ideal candidate for the job.

Aziz, who served as the national chair of the National Black Police Association, caught the attention of President Barack Obama for his contributions to the task force on 21st century policing in 2015, where he advocated for the Justice Department to collect annual demographic statistics from all police agencies to hold them accountable for diversifying their command ranks, according to the task force’s final report.

During the Friday news conference, Aziz said the nation is the throes of a “reformation era” defined by a crisis in police-community relations. He stressed that local actions can “form a blueprint and an action for positive policing with 19,000 police departments around this great nation.”

He also vowed to work with police associations, prioritize the safety and wellness of officers and be accessible to the community in Prince George’s

“They are going to see me, they are going to hear from me, they are going to know they have a police chief they can call and contact,” he said.

In June, Police Chief Hank Stawinski resigned the same day a lengthy report outlining those discrimination allegations was filed in court as part of the ongoing federal lawsuit brought against the county by more than a dozen Black and Hispanic officers.

Throughout his career in Dallas, where he has served on the force for nearly 30 years, Aziz has navigated difficult tensions of his own, working to build relationships with the community and helping to lead the department in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest walk in 2016 that left seven people dead, including five officers.

Aziz has been a finalist for chief positions in cities across the country, including Milwaukee, Miami and his hometown of Dallas, and in interviews with local news organizations he has echoed the language that activists and reformists have used when talking about reimagining public safety. Several community organizers and reform advocacy groups endorsed him for those chief jobs.

“Being a Black man in America is something I can’t run away from,” Aziz told TMJ4 in Milwaukee last year. “Peacefully protesting is what you want and you don’t want anything else from riots or civil uprisings taking place. But that often becomes the voice of those people who are disenfranchised and unheard. So, it doesn’t bother me. What it makes me want to do is step in and also again, offer my experience to a situation to meet like minds who want to see a better city and want to see better policing. I think police want to see better policing, too. That’s what we strive for.”

Aziz has spoken publicly about the important of engaging children in the communities where police patrol, and he was instrumental in revitalizing the Police Athletic Activities League in Dallas.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington and later received his MBA from the University of Dallas.

Aziz has been with the Dallas Police since 1992 and has held an array of titles inside and outside the department, including as a deputy chief for four years before he was demoted during a leadership reorganization that decreased the size of the command staff.