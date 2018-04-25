New Redskins player says Va. trooper stopped his car, asked him if he was gang member. (Toni L. Sandys/ The Washington Post )

A newly acquired Washington Redskins player said he was pulled over Tuesday by a Virginia state trooper who asked him if he was a gang member and expressed the belief that he dealt drugs.

The player, Paul Richardson, Jr., made the claim in a Tweet, which was later deleted. However, television stations showed images of it. The Tweet was brought to the attention of the state police, which said the matter was under review.

In a statement, the police said that no formal complaint had been filed, but that they were looking into the matter. The review would extend to the trooper’s “in-car camera footage of the traffic stop” to determine if it conformed to state police policy, the police said.

According to the state police, Richardson was ticketed after a trooper made a stop of a Mercedes SUV about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at an exit ramp from the Dulles Toll Road.

The ramp led from the eastbound toll road to route 772 in Loudoun County, the police said.

In their statement, the police said the trooper initiated the stop because the SUV lacked the license plates required by state law.

The police said Richardson, who they described as 26 and a resident of Ashburn, Va., was given a traffic summons alleging that the vehicle was not properly registered.

In a second tweet about the incident, sent about a minute after the first, and also deleted, Richardson said he had had been ticketed for having only temporary registration. But he said that he had had the vehicle only two weeks and that two months was allotted for reregistering it in Virginia.

Last month, Richardson was described in The Washington Post as the Redskins newest acquisition.

It said he had signed a five-year deal valued at $40 million, and described him as a former wide receiver for Seattle. A March 15 posting on a Redskins news site said he had made 44 catches for more than 700 yards and six touchdowns during the 2017 season. He had set or tied more than 40 school records at the University of Colorado, it said.

Although depicted on the web sites of at least two Washington television stations, Richardson’s tweets could not be found on his feed late Tuesday. He appeared, however, to address the matter in a tweet that was posted on his feed not long after the two that gave his account of the incident.

“It’s true, but tweeting about it wasn’t the right way to deal.”

In the first of his two deleted tweets, Richardson had this to say of the highway incident:”What a welcome to the east coast.”

