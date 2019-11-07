A new trial date was scheduled after lawyers for Ramos requested a postponement the day jury selection was set to start last week, saying they did not have time to review and analyze mental health appraisals conducted by prosecution experts.

Ramos, 39, admitted he launched the June 28, 2018, shooting rampage at the Annapolis newspaper’s office.

Police and prosecutors said Ramos harbored a vendetta against the staff of the paper, which had published a column about him pleading guilty in a harassment case. After losing a defamation suit against the paper, prosecutors said, Ramos blasted through the newsroom with a shotgun.

Ramos has pleaded not criminally responsible. He asserts in court filings through his lawyers that a mental disorder prevented him from conforming his behavior to the law.

The victims of the Capital Gazette shooting were the paper’s editorial page editor, Gerald Fisch­man, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65.

