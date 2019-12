The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. near the ICC, also known as Route 200, and Route 1 in the College Park area. Maryland State Police said an initial report found that Zanib Naveed, of Pomona, N.Y., was driving a 2018 Mercedes CL2 east on the ICC when he went around a curve. The vehicle hit a curb and overturned into oncoming traffic, police said.