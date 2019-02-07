A man who police said traveled across the world to break into a Virginia teenager’s home, then was shot in the neck by the teen’s mother, has been indicted on kidnapping and child porn charges.

Troy George Skinner, 25, flew last June from his home in New Zealand to Goochland, Va., according to law enforcement, to find a 14-year-old girl he had met a few months earlier in an online gamers’ forum.

Initially charged with armed burglary with intent to rape, a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Skinner on four counts of production of child pornography and one count of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping.

The girl had told Skinner she no longer wished to communicate, police said, after he spoke to her for three or four months through a chat service called Discord. During that time, according to the indictment, he convinced her to produce pornographic videos and images of herself.

If convicted of the child porn charges, Skinner faces at least 15 years in prison; if convicted of kidnapping, he faces at least 25 years behind bars.

When he arrived at her family’s exurban home claiming to be a hitchhiker, her mother refused to let him in. So, Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said in a news conference at the time, Skinner walked around the home, picked up a concrete landscaping rock from the yard and tried to break down the family’s basement door. He had taken three planes and a Greyhound bus, checked in at a Richmond hostel and stopped at Walmart to buy a folding knife and duct tape, Agnew said; he also carried pepper spray.



Troy George Skinner of New Zealand. (New Zealand Passport Office/ Goochland County Sheriff's Office/AP)

The mother repeatedly warned Skinner from inside that she was armed with a handgun, Agnew said. Nevertheless, according to the sheriff, Skinner moved up to the deck and used the stone to smash through a glass door, then reached inside to open it.

That’s when the mother shot him twice, hitting him in the neck, according to law enforcement. He was in the hospital for about a month, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and then transferred to jail where he has remained in custody.

Friends told the New Zealand Herald Skinner had stopped taking antipsychotic medication prescribed for major depression and told them he was traveling to the United States either for a funeral or to make music.

“What he’s done is completely out of his mind — he would’ve had to have been, because he knows right from wrong, he knows good from bad, he knows consequences lead to things,” his father told the paper.

According to court filings, over the past six months Skinner debated pleading guilty to lesser charges but ultimately chose to maintain his innocence. A public defender representing him did not immediately return a request for comment.

The details of the case against Skinner have stayed under seal for what prosecutors describe as “privacy considerations.” The girl and her family asked to remain anonymous.

