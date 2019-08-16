A newborn girl was found Friday afternoon in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said. (Montgomery County Police)

A newborn girl was found late Friday afternoon in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.

They said the infant was spotted about 5 p.m. by a passerby in the 10,000 block of Tenbrook Drive.

She was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition, police said. Detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division are seeking information from the public regarding the newborn, found in a wooded area in Silver Spring.

She was born a few hours before she was discovered, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 (press option 3).

