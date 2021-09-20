By Rachel WeinerToday at 1:17 p.m. EDTBy Rachel WeinerToday at 1:17 p.m. EDTShareAt least two people were shot at Heritage High School in Newport News, Va. on Monday, and hospitalized with wounds that are not life-threatening, according to police.Police did not release any more information about the shooting, including whether there were more victims. Students were evacuated from the school earlier in the day. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightReports of active shooters at other high schools nearby are false, police said.This story will be updated. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.