Newsham said he hopes to soothe tensions in a county where a small but vocal group of activists and community leaders say his record handling racial justice protests over the summer in D.C. and other actions make him a poor choice for the job.

“I’ve got to listen and hear what their concerns are,” Newsham said of his detractors. “It’s a little unfortunate that people appear to have made up their mind. . . . I certainly need to meet with those folks and get that resolved and moving in a positive direction.”

He said he hopes the actions he plans to take will help show them he’ll be a partner, not an adversary.

Newsham — who replaces Barry M. Barnard after he retired as Prince William chief in July — said recruiting a more diverse police force will help instill confidence in a county that became majority-minority roughly a decade ago, but where the police force remains 75 percent White.

Newsham said he also hopes to step up efforts to have officers visit with business owners and youths in the county to build connections. He also plans to focus on ways to make the department’s operation more efficient in his opening months on the job.

But it may take time to overcome resistance among some.

Over the summer, tensions broke out in the county between police and demonstrators at protests over the killing of George Floyd that resulted in injuries, arrests and competing accusations about who was responsible for the violence.

News of Newsham’s hiring in November added to that anger, with some saying the hiring process lacked transparency. A group of mostly young Latino and African American activists have routinely called on the county board during public meetings to force County Executive Chris Martino to rescind the job offer that will pay Newsham $215,000 per year — somewhat less than what he earned in the District.

Aida Campos, who helped organize the latest protest over Newsham — a march and rally Saturday — said bringing in a police chief whose tenure in D.C. has included dozens of police misconduct lawsuits that cost the city millions of dollars during the past five years deepens the distrust that many residents of color have had of Prince William’s police force for some time.

Much of that resentment stems from the 2000s, when then-board chair Corey A. Stewart (R) blamed undocumented immigrants for a spike in crime. Some Latino residents suddenly found themselves being pulled over by county police for no apparent reason, according to local activists.

“For years, we’ve struggled with, not just racial profiling, but people getting pulled over and having their immigration status questioned,” said Campos, an organizer with the Prince William Mutual Aid social services network. Newsham said he planned to reach out to Campos to discuss her concerns.

The Rev. Cozy Bailey, president of the Prince William County NAACP, said his organization would have liked to see a different choice for police chief, in part because of what he saw as Newsham’s resistance to civilian oversight of the force. In response, Newsham said that he was having “productive discussions” with Bailey and that as D.C. chief, he had worked closely with the Office of Police Complaints, D.C.’s version of civilian review.

“The profile he presented did not match with what the NAACP thought would be the best choice,” said Bailey, whose wife, Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey (D-Potomac), supported Newsham’s appointment. “However with the way the NAACP functions, we will endeavor to create working relationships with him.”

Cozy Bailey said he was heartened that Newsham had been reaching out to various community groups before starting the job and that he had shown interest in hiring more minorities in the department.

Newsham takes over in a county where change that has accumulated in recent decades has hit a tipping point. Democrats took control of the Board of Supervisors for the first time in nearly two decades in 2019.

The new era was symbolically cemented in June when the county jail board ended a controversial immigration enforcement program at the jail championed by Stewart — with Barnard, who served as chief for five years, playing a pivotal role in that vote.

Newsham also will have to work with a new prosecutor, who is moving in a more liberal direction as well. In 2019, the county elected Democrat Amy Ashworth as Commonwealth’s Attorney to replace the more conservative Paul Ebert.

When it comes to crime, Newsham will face a far different picture in Prince William County than he did in D.C. The District hit a 16-year high in homicides in 2020 with 198, while in Prince William, slayings dropped from 14 in 2019 to eight in 2020.

The trend has been mirrored in the county’s overall crime rate, which steadily dropped between 2014 and 2019, the last year for which police data was available.

Newsham, who spent 31 years with D.C. police, said he began to think about looking for a new position during the hectic challenges of the last year, including the pandemic, racial justice protests and the election.

He said he was impressed with the Prince William police department and county leaders. He has relocated to the county from D.C.

“I knew that when I left Washington, D.C., that I wanted to continue to be in law enforcement in a leadership position, and this was a very attractive position,” Newsham said. “The thing that sealed it for me is when I was able to meet with some of the leadership in the county. . . . They all have a different approach to how they want to do things in the county, but they all seem to be genuinely interested in the county.”

Newsham received overwhelming support from the Board of Supervisors, who approved his hiring 7-1. Supervisor Margaret A. Franklin (D-Woodbridge) opposed the decision, saying in a statement that the new chief “should reflect the values and diversity embedded in Prince William County.”

Amid the ongoing protests, both Martino and county board chair Ann B. Wheeler (D-At Large) declined to be interviewed about the start of his tenure in the county. A county spokeswoman referred The Post to a November news release about Newsham’s hiring, where both officials praised his experience and expertise in law enforcement.

Supervisor Victor S. Angry (D-Neabsco) said he believes Newsham’s experience in the larger District makes him well-equipped to handle Prince William’s simpler yet increasingly complicated law enforcement terrain.

Angry pointed to the December police shooting of a suicidal 79-year-old armed man in Dumfries, where five Prince William officers fired their weapons, as an example of how Newsham can bring more discipline to the department.

“I cringed at that,” Angry said about the shooting. “That’s just too much. So, I need someone to look into that and improve that process so people understand that’s not how we do things in Prince William County.”

Angry also said that he and other board members sought assurances from Newsham that he would focus on bringing more diversity to the rank and file and implement a community policing program that could help rebuild trust with county residents. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors also has instructed staff to study the creation of a citizen oversight panel.

