A good number here might note as well that such a tide may leave muddy basements, soggy car floors and other miseries. Wind, rain, tides and proximity to water helped place the stamp of history on Friday. But Saturday seemed to encourage us to shift our concerns to the air around us.
Saturday told us that our future lies in November. It could be seen in the trees, still turning, as still-green leaves fade daily, while reds, yellows and browns assert their autumnal places.
Confirmation also seemed to come from Washington’s high temperature of 63 degrees, one below the average for the next-to-last day of October. It came as well from the skies. Not merely gray, they suggested the darker, bleaker shades of gray.
At the same time, a certain freshness seemed to be borne on Saturday’s breeze.
It perhaps had a slightly damp feel, fitting at the end of a week of 2.81 inches of rain.
But it seemed also to carry the invigorating sense we associate with the season, and to bring a summons to more vitality and renewed activity.