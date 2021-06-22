“We are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery,” the team said on its website. It described him as a defensive tackle with the team, and said he was one of “several victims wounded” in a shooting Monday in the District.
In their account of the shooting, D.C. police said two men were found wounded about 5:10 p.m. in the 300 block of 50th Street NE. Officers went there in response to the sound of shots, police said. The two victims were taken to a hospital by the Fire Department.
In addition, police said, two more men went went to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds, described as not life-threatening.
Police did not name any of the victims.
However, the team said it had been “in direct contact with Jaylen and his family.”
The shooting occurred in the Lincoln Heights area of the District, where Twyman had been raised.
He went to H.D. Woodson High School in the District, where he starred in football and was recruited by colleges.
His hope at that time was that football could take him away from Northeast Washington, with its tragic associations for him and his relatives.
“My family members, every other week, one of them deceased or one of them just in a shootout or one of them locked up,” Twyman told the Washington Post in 2017.
“It’s just pushed me to try to get everybody, get all my family members, out of poverty. Nobody needs to be around this.”
It was not immediately clear where Twyman had been living recently.
In 2014, an uncle was fatally shot in a drive-by attack that occurred about a half-mile from the site of Monday evening’s shooting. Four years ago, an older brother was killed less than a mile from the Monday shooting site.
D.C. police said they were looking for a car in connection with the recent attack. No motive for it could be learned.
Twyman’s agent told ESPN that Twyman was hit four times while in Washington visiting a relative and that the shooting was apparently a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Twyman played college football as a defensive tackle at Pittsburgh and was a sixth-round draft choice, according to the Vikings’ website.