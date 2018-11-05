A rash of violence hit Prince William County overnight with two men fatally shot and another man shot in a police-involved incident, officials said.

The two incidents were not believed to be related as of Sunday night. On Monday, in a Twitter message, Prince William County police said the two incidents are “still being actively investigated.”

The man who was shot in the officer-involved shooting remains in the hospital and police said they have no description of a suspect in the double homicide.

The two incidents happened about five miles apart, east of Route 1 and Interstate 95.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. at a house on Laurel Street in the Woodbridge area. When police officers arrived, someone started firing at them with a rifle in what the local chief called an ambush.

Police tape do not cross. (iStock)

Officials said a police cruiser was hit “multiple times,” according to a statement.

Two officers returned fire. The suspect was hit in the upper body and then detained. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police. The man’s name was not released. Authorities said he is a 29-year-old who lived at the home.

A man who lives nearby said he heard between 14 to 20 gunshots. A police cruiser was struck as were some houses in the area. No other injuries were reported.

About 15 minutes after the police-involved shooting, two men were found shot and killed inside a car along Brandy Moor Loop in the Woodbridge area, police said. They were in a car that had driven over a curb and into a wooded area, according to authorities.