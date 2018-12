Fire displaced nine people on Christmas Day from a home in the Capitol Heights area of Prince George’s County (Prince George’s fire department photo)

Nine people were displaced on Christmas Day after fire damaged a house in the Capitol Heights area of Prince George’s County, the county fire department said.

The fire broke out in late afternoon in the 5800 block of Dade Street, the fire department said.

Seven adults and two children were displaced, said Mark Brady, spokesman for the county fire department.

No cause could be learned.