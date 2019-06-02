Nine people were taken to a hospital Saturday after a crash between a truck and a Metrobus, the D.C. fire department said.

The crash occurred about noon in the 1000 block of N. Capitol Street NE, according to the fire department.

Some of the nine suffered minor injuries and others were taken for evaluation, the fire department said.

The injured included seven adults and two children. All were on the bus, the fire department said.

