More than 50 people were taken to hospitals from a downtown Washington hotel Sunday night after about a dozen showed gastrointestinal symptoms, authorities said. All were described as being in stable condition.

The majority of the 50 were taken as a precaution, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Before arriving in Washington, the group had been in New York, Maggiolo said and some of them had showed symptoms before arriving here. “We don’t have any reason to believe” the symptoms originated in the District.

Originally, a dozen teenagers and one adult were taken to hospitals. Late last night it was decided that the entire group should be transported, including those who showed no symptoms, Maggiolo said.

The group consisted of a total of 48 younger teenagers and three adults, he said.

“Not all have presented themselves as being sick,” he added.

According to the fire department, they were taken for treatment from the Harrington Hotel on 11th Street NW.

The hotel is close to the Mall and other Washington attractions and is popular with tour groups visiting Washington on spring break and at other times.