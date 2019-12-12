A 9-year-old girl died Thursday after being struck by a school bus in Bethesda, Montgomery County public safety officials said.
The accident happened at Millwood Road and Tanglewood Drive at about 3:45 p.m., police and fire officials said. County medics found the girl with multisystem trauma and took her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Pete Piringer, a Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.
Montgomery County police announced that the girl later died.
Investigators released no further details immediately.