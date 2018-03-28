Three workers at a Maryland state senator's office said they felt sick and worried it was from items in an office trash can. (Courtesy of Prince George's Fire)

A hazardous materials crew was called Tuesday night to the office of a Maryland state senator in Largo after several people said they felt sick and believed they had inhaled something dangerous.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at a campaign office of state Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D) in the 1400 block of Mercantile Lane. Several people who worked in Muse’s office reported feeling sick and thought it might have been from products in an office trash can, according to officials.

Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, said the office was checked by a HAZMAT team and nothing hazardous was found.

On Twitter, Brady wrote, “Nothing suspicious (no white powder) has been found.”

Three people were checked by emergency personnel, officials said, and they were said to be okay.

The incident is under investigation, according to Brady.

This comes after a Seattle man was arrested and charged with sending 11 packages containing explosive black powder to federal addresses in the D.C. area, including several military installations and the White House.