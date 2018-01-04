Officer Jon Cousins was sitting in his parked police car, looking for drunk drivers, he said, when a tiny Chevrolet Spark — with no lights on — coasted through a flashing red light. It was 2:45 in the morning and snowing.

Several minutes later, after a pursuit and a crash, Montgomery County, Md., had recorded another dramatic, holiday-season DUI arrest.

“They think they’re fine to drive home,” Cousins said Wednesday, referring to many of the impaired drivers he has charged. “They’re not even close.”

During the pursuit early Saturday, the driver of the Spark — Adolphus C. Nicol, 32, of Gaithersburg — lost control of the car, crossed the oncoming lane of Quail Valley Boulevard and slammed into a parked car, according to police accounts. The impact caused the rear of the Spark to rise and the car to become vertical as if standing on its grill, before it slammed back down.

“I was extremely surprised he wasn’t hurt,” Cousins said. “He opened his door and got out.”

Nicol’s blood-alcohol content was 0.14, police said, about twice the legal limit for driving in Maryland. He was cited for 17 traffic violations, including drunken driving, eluding a police officer and reckless driving, according to online court records.

At this time every year, the Montgomery County Police Department sets up a drunken-driving task force, allowing a group of officers to concentrate full time on finding offenders. This year, it started Nov. 15 and continues through Saturday. In seven weeks, the task force has arrested 192 people suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, police said.

Nicol was being held Wednesday in the Montgomery County jail. A hold has been lodged against him by officials in Pennsylvania, where he is wanted on drug-related charges, according to police and jail officials.

It is not clear whether he has retained an attorney, and family members could not be reached for comment.

His arrest came eight days after Montgomery task force members accused another driver, Omar Rasharn Thompson, 42, of veering off the side of a highway at 2:15 a.m., hitting a traffic sign and continuing to drive with a thick wooden sign post sticking out of his front windshield.

Thompson kept going, police said, even after an officer who was driving behind him turned on his lights and siren.

Thompson was not injured , but he faces an April 12 trial date on 18 charges, including drunken driving and “failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions.”

A week before that, there were three drunken-driving arrests at one scene.

Just before midnight, Montgomery police were called to a crash involving a scooter and a BMW along a busy section of Rockville Pike. The scooter driver died at a hospital. The BMW driver, Mark Steven Andrade, got out of his car and ran but was quickly found by police, according to authorities. He was taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving, police said, adding that they will consult with prosecutors about what charges to file.

At the crash site, police blocked lanes of Rockville Pike so investigators could examine debris, take measurements and snap photographs — the detailed process of trying to learn what had happened.

As police worked on the road, a different driver approached the lanes and idled for several minutes before one of the officers approached.

That person was charged with drunken driving.

A short time later, a woman drove by a temporary “road closed” sign and orange safety cones, passing through the crash scene while investigators jumped to get out of her way. She was pulled over and similarly charged.

Cousins is in his first year on the task force. He has adopted the strategy of looking for drivers who commit significant traffic infractions, pulling them over and seeing whether they’ve been drinking.

While talking to them, he said, he can usually spot signs of impairment quickly— bloodshot or watery eyes, the smell of booze, difficulty with doing two things at once, like looking for a driver’s license and talking.

The 27-year-old has been on the Montgomery force about two years. He earned a master’s degree in criminology from the University of Pennsylvania.

On task-force duty, he said, if traffic violators clearly haven’t been drinking, he often will give them warnings and let them go. “I’m looking for impaired drivers,” he said.

Early Saturday morning, Cousins parked his car near the intersection of Goshen Road and Midcounty Highway, where at 2:45 a.m. flashing red lights signal drivers on Goshen to stop.

He noticed headlights flashing and realized what it was: one driver signaling to another whose lights weren’t on.

Because that car was so small, Cousins recalled, he hadn’t immediately noticed it. “I thought it was a deer maybe,” he said.

But it was the Chevy Spark, traveling fast but slowing as it crossed Midcounty Highway — through the red lights — and headed north.

Cousins said he pulled out, turned on his flashing lights and hit the siren when the Chevy accelerated. Then it crossed lanes and slammed into a parked car near Bluebird Terrace.

Cousins said there was about an inch of fresh snow on the roads, making them slick. The force of the crash, he said, sent the rear driver’s side tire and rim rolling at least 50 feet, where they ended up on a front lawn.