Prince George’s police Cpl. Lamar Robinson said officers “engaged in a short pursuit” of the stolen vehicle, which led them into D.C.
Robinson said the driver crashed the vehicle at 36th Place and Alabama Avenue in Southeast Washington. As officers approached the vehicle, Robinson said “an alleged shot rang out from the vehicle.”
The man then left the car and ran from the scene, police said, leading officers on a chase. Police said the man shot at officers, who then returned fire. No one was hit and no injuries were reported, Robinson said.
Police dog and aviation units were used to look for the man, who was found and arrested. Police said he is awaiting to be extradited to Prince George’s County.