A CSX cargo train derailed Saturday morning in Alexandria when an overpass collapsed, sending about 30 cars off their tracks, and stopping freight and passenger rail service through the Virginia city.

The collapse impacted train tracks that run above the overpass and below it, leading Amtrak to cancel three trains among a dozen service adjustments.

All cargo crew members were accounted for and there were no injuries reported, Alexandria Fire Chief Robert C. Dubé said.

Heavy rains over the past week may have weakened the overpass, Dubé said, adding that an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment is underway.

The derailed cars, roughly in the middle of the train, were not carrying hazardous materials and first responders have not identified any leaks, he said.

Cars from the CSX derailment (Alexandria, Va. Fire Department)

CSX released a statement and declined further comment midday Saturday: “CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation, and the safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan.”

The three-locomotive train included 167 cars; 91 were loaded and 76 were empty, the statement says.

Norfolk Southern is also on the scene assessing impact to its tracks, a company spokeswoman said.

Fire officials were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday and found a jumble of tracks and debris near Floyd Street and Wheeler Avenue, Dubé said.

The upper tracks carry CSX and Norfolk Southern cargo trains and the lower tracks carry those two cargo lines as well as Amtrak passenger trains.