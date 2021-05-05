The target of their investigation at the time was sleeping in a separate residence in the basement, an apartment the Palmas rented out that had its own outside entrance. The Palmas were upstairs where they lived when police slammed through their front door on Sept. 13, 2019.
“It was poorly thought out, poorly investigated and poorly executed,” said Joseph Caleb, an attorney for the Palmas. “As a result, this family was needlessly traumatized by the police.”
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland, seeks at least $2.5 million in damages. In addition to the Montgomery County Police Department, the litigation names as defendants the county itself, the police chief and 37 officers who took part in the case. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Hernan Palma, Lilian Palma and their daughter.
The Palmas were never accused of wrongdoing, according to a police incident report of the case, which stated that the raid had “caused an extreme amount of damage to the entire house.”
The lawsuit alleges there were limited police body camera recordings of the incident. The lawsuit specifically cited the video of one officer that began after police had entered the Palmas’ home and detained the family. The video ended abruptly, less than 10 minutes later, according to the lawsuit.
Officers did find drugs, bullets and steel-plated body armor in a basement bedroom, according to court records. The man who had been staying there, David Zelaya, ultimately pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute synthetic hallucinogens and illegal possession of ammunition, according to court records.
Scott Peterson, a Montgomery County government spokesman, said the county could not comment on the lawsuit because of the pending litigation.
Police use of “no-knock” warrants has been controversial in recent years nationwide and in Montgomery County. After the Palma case surfaced publicly, and after the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Duncan Lemp during a different no-knock raid on March 12, 2020, members of the Montgomery County Council moved to abolish or curtail such warrants.
County police officials pushed back — helping carve out a wide range of investigations for which the warrants still could be used. In legislative testimony over the summer, Police Chief Marcus Jones said that in 40 years of serving no-knock warrants, the county SWAT team had been involved in three shootings and only one had been fatal.
“That speaks volumes to the tactics and the training that these officers go through consistently,” Jones said.
The raid at the Palma home came up during discussion of no-knock warrants on July 9, 2020, when Jones appeared before the council’s Public Safety Committee. Council member Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) said the case, on its surface at least, might have been an abuse of no-knock warrants.
Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) said the Palma raid had broader ramifications: “It speaks to the larger point of the trauma, even if someone isn’t killed — the trauma and the trust that is eroded in these types of situations.”
Jones said during the meeting that with litigation pending in the matter, he couldn’t discuss any details. But he indicated there are other explanations for what happened.
“There is only one side of that case that the public has heard thus far,” Jones said, saying it was unfair to use the case to criticize the broader use of no-knock warrants. “There are more facts to that case that I think would clear the air.”
According to the lawsuit, the Palmas had rented their basement apartment to Zelaya’s mother, with whom they did not have much contact. As investigators surveilled Zelaya, according to court records, they came to believe that he, too, lived in the apartment. Their no-knock search warrant, signed by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge on Sept. 12, 2019, stated that an investigator had seen Zelaya “walk through a side gate behind the driveway and into a basement stairwell on multiple occasions.”
The warrant identified the Palmas as the home’s owners and stated they had not been informed of the case. When tactical officers arrived at 4:30 a.m. the next morning, they were expecting to find drugs in the bedroom where Zelaya stayed.
And they did, after going through that basement entrance, according to court records. But they also stormed through the Palmas’ front door, despite having no probable cause to do so, the lawsuit asserts.
“The Palmas were not, and never had been, suspected of any wrongdoing,” the lawsuit states. “Instead, they were the victims of an over-zealous police force that was willing to make misleading omissions to the court and jeopardize innocent life — one officer chided Hernan that he was lucky the officer had not shot him — in order to capture a suspect they had been investigating for months, and whom they had passed up repeated opportunities to arrest away from the Palmas’ house.”
When Hernan Palma was awakened, according to the complaint, he thought his home was being robbed.
“As Hernan hurriedly turned the corner of the hallway, he felt a long-barreled rifle push into his chest,” the lawsuit alleged. “Afraid of being killed, Hernan grabbed the barrel of the rifle and pushed it away from him. He was then immediately tackled by three or four of the police officer defendants. Hernan asked the men who they were, but the officers refused to answer.”
The officers also handcuffed Lilian Palma and the couple’s then-13-year-old daughter, according to the complaint.
The encounter has left the girl, the lawsuit said, “apprehensive about going out at night and scared to call the police if she is in trouble.”