“The Palmas were not, and never had been, suspected of any wrongdoing,” the lawsuit states. “Instead, they were the victims of an over-zealous police force that was willing to make misleading omissions to the court and jeopardize innocent life — one officer chided Hernan that he was lucky the officer had not shot him — in order to capture a suspect they had been investigating for months, and whom they had passed up repeated opportunities to arrest away from the Palmas’ house.”