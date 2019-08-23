Telling the 19-year-old he was “on a very tight leash on very thin thread,” a Maryland judge warned Luis Cabrera this week to dial back on social media posts regarding a criminal case that led to his conviction for making a threat of mass violence against his former high school.

“Whatever brand of humor you have at this point in time, it’s just not funny,” said Montgomery County Circuit Judge Margaret Schweitzer. “No one thinks it’s funny.”

At issue was whether Cabrera violated the terms of his probation by having contact, even indirectly, with witnesses in the case. Schweitzer ruled he was not in violation, but she said it was a very close call.

The hearing Thursday covered the same questions that have been part of the case since it broke last year: Why did Cabrera write what he did about Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda? What did he mean by his words? What reaction should the criminal justice system take?

In Cabrera’s case, it was a combination of statements and postings that got him in trouble: “I hope everyone at WJ dies,” he wrote of his school. Later, he posted a video of someone holding a rifle with the words “Stop Power” on it. He once joked, apparently in a text message, about shooting up the school.

On June 7, Schweitzer sentenced Cabrera to five years of supervised probation. A short time later, according to court records, he used Snapchat to post two pages of notes from the investigation against him that contained the first names of two witnesses.



Cabrera was sentenced to five years probation for making a threat of mass violence against his former high school. (Montgomery County Police)

In another post, on Instagram, Cabrera published court records he had altered. One of his changes: the inclusion of three full names of witnesses. Another change: the insertion of the phrase, “Only white people shoot up schools.”

“The document was altered in a manner to make it look authentic,” Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Larson wrote in court papers asking for the court to review if probation was violated.

Earlier coverage: Montgomery County Police arrest Cabrera

Of particular concern to the prosecutor was the identification of witnesses by name, and Larson’s contention that the action ran counter to terms of Cabrera’s probation that said he can’t have contact with the witnesses.

“It has no other purpose other than to harass and annoy these individuals,” Larson said in court Thursday.

Cabrera’s attorney, David Martella, said the posting was not direct contact with witnesses and was a matter of free speech. Cabrera had the right to talk about the case — among friends, on social media or on CNN, his attorney said.

“One of the joys of being a lawyer in this courthouse is the times when we get to talk about larger constitutional issues and refer to the Bill of Rights, and this is one of them,” Martella said. “Certainly, what the state is attempting to punish here today is the content of the speech conveyed by my client.”

Schweitzer largely agreed with prosecutors’ concerns, saying Cabrera’s disclosure of the witnesses’ names could be interpreted as a call to take action against them. But the judge also acknowledged that at her sentencing in June, she had not specifically ordered Cabrera to refrain from contacting witnesses via social media postings.

“This was not an easy call,” she said of her ruling that Cabrera was not in violation of his probation, a finding that could have sent him to jail.

Schweitzer’s findings, earlier reported by Bethesda Beat, included a specific order that Cabrera not use social media to contact or harass witnesses.

She also told him he needed to understand why people take the subject of school shootings so seriously, even if Cabrera thought he was joking.

“I am just perplexed and I struggle with what poor insight Mr. Cabrera must have with regards to how we, as a community, perceive things,” she said. “All you have to do is listen to the news or anything else, and you’d understand why people react in this manner.”

