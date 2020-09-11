Following a day of record rain in Washington, Friday was distinguished by the absence of even a trace of precipitation, but it was hardly a dry day, not with signs of flooding still apparent and the air itself moist and sticky.

Of course, weather conditions do not govern our experience of a given day. Not even the crisp brightness that often marks autumn can guarantee pleasure. That may be ruefully remembered by those who recalled such conditions as the backdrop for the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Even without any rain Friday, muddy streets, soggy soil and somber skies seemed fit for a time of sober, even painful reflection.

As measured at Reagan National Airport, Washington’s high temperature was a cool enough 81 degrees, normal for Sept. 11 and far cooler than 2019’s 93. So far this month, only Wednesday was cooler, and by only two degrees.

But if Friday’s sky did not seem bursting with another deluge, we did seem to be bogged down in the damp and dreary.

Without adding to the 4.02 inches of rain we have had this month, moisture, in the form of humidity, seemed to envelop us.

Friday seemed to have so many elements of a rainy day but without the rain. Not that we have lacked for rain, of course. The year’s precipitation, 39.87 inches, is a foot above normal.