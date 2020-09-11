Even without any rain Friday, muddy streets, soggy soil and somber skies seemed fit for a time of sober, even painful reflection.
As measured at Reagan National Airport, Washington’s high temperature was a cool enough 81 degrees, normal for Sept. 11 and far cooler than 2019’s 93. So far this month, only Wednesday was cooler, and by only two degrees.
But if Friday’s sky did not seem bursting with another deluge, we did seem to be bogged down in the damp and dreary.
Without adding to the 4.02 inches of rain we have had this month, moisture, in the form of humidity, seemed to envelop us.
Friday seemed to have so many elements of a rainy day but without the rain. Not that we have lacked for rain, of course. The year’s precipitation, 39.87 inches, is a foot above normal.