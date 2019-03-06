Two men charged in the shooting death of a transgender woman were acquitted of a dozen firearms-related charges Wednesday by a D.C. Superior Court jury that said it has been unable to reach verdicts on numerous other counts, including first-degree murder while armed.

Judge Milton C. Lee accepted the not guilty verdicts and instructed the panel to continue deliberating on the other charges.

During a weeks-long trial, prosecutors presented evidence they said showed Jolanta Little, 28, of Southeast Washington and Montee Tyree Johnson, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Md., fatally shot 22-year-old Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds during a robbery in Northeast Washington.

Johnson and Little were charged with first-degree murder while armed, robbery, conspiracy and other of­fenses in the July 4, 2016 shooting. The defendants were among four men charged in the case.

Johnson and Little were acquitted of a total of 12 counts of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, related to several robberies on the night Dodds was killed. The only guilty verdict against Little was for carrying a handgun without a license.

The panel, which has been deliberating since last week, said it has been unable to agree on the murder charge against each man and a total of more than a dozen robbery-and-assault related counts against the two.



The D.C. police department flyer trying to find the killer of Deeniquia Dodds, a transgender woman who was fatally shot during a 2016 robbery. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

It was a challenging case for prosecutors. There was no DNA evidence, and no murder weapon found. The government’s key evidence came from two brothers who admitted to participating in the crimes. Each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify, telling jurors Little drove the group around to commit robberies and said Johnson fatally shot Dodds.

It was before dawn on July 4, 2016, when the group hatched a plan to “make some moves” — their code for robberies for cash, Cyheme Hall, one of the brothers, testified.

[Two men on trial for unleashing ‘sheer brutality’ on transgender community]

The four men piled into a white Pontiac and drove around parts of Northeast and Northwest Washington scanning the streets, Hall, 23, said. He said they found their first victim on Eastern Avenue, someone who was “dressed as a woman,” but had masculine facial features.

Hall testified that he and Johnson jumped out of the car with their guns and pounced on the victim, thinking she would give up her cash. But Dodds fought back.

Johnson pointed a gun at Dodds’s face, Hall said, and Dodds grabbed the barrel with both hands. Hall said Johnson fired. The men grabbed Dodds’s silver clutch purse and cellphone as she lay bleeding on the sidewalk, Hall said.

“There was nothing in the purse,” he told the jury.

Hall said his group went on to commit another robbery of a group of people that night. Hall’s older brother Shareem, 25, offered similar testimony: In less than two hours during the early morning of July 4, the men had robbed seven people.

Defense attorneys argued the Hall brothers lied on the witness stand in an effort to pin the murder on Johnson and Little in exchange for leniency at the time of their own sentencings. Attorneys for Johnson and Little contended at trial that both men were innocent.

Little, who was allegedly driving the car at the time while wearing a GPS ankle bracelet from a previous carjacking case, had no idea his passengers were committing robberies, his attorney said. Johnson’s lawyers said Johnson was wrongly identified by the Hall brothers.

Prosecutors said the men targeted Dodds and other victims for robbery because they worked as prostitutes and had cash. Prosecutors originally added hate crime enhancements to the charges against Johnson and Little, believing they had evidence to prove the men targeted their victims because they were transgender. The enhancements could have meant life sentences for the men if they were found guilty.

But before the trial ended, prosecutors determined they did not have enough evidence against Johnson to charge him with the hate crime enhancement, so it was dismissed. Judge Lee later determined there was no supporting evidence of a hate crime against Little and dismissed the enhancement over prosecutors’s objections.

The trial then took a dramatic turn just days before the jury began deliberations. As prosecutors and defense attorneys were completing their closing arguments, the defense lawyers received a letter informing them the lead prosecutor in the case, Thomas N. Saunders, had contact with a colleague who was prosecuting a case involving the son of one of the jurors in the Dodds trial.

[Judge allows murder trial to continue despite concern from defense attorneys that prosecution may have improperly influenced juror]

Defense attorneys argued Saunders, an assistant U.S. attorney, acted inappropriately when he communicated with his colleague. In court, the defense attorneys said they were told Saunders suggested his fellow prosecutor remind the juror there are other options available to prosecutors besides prison, such as probation. The attorneys argued it was an effort to gain favor with the woman by suggesting leniency in her son’s case.

It was not clear whether the other prosecutor approached the juror, but officials from the U.S. attorney’s office said in court there was no indication the woman’s role as a juror was influenced.

Lee allowed the trial to continue but said a post-trial hearing may be needed on the issue.

