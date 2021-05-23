By Rachel WeinerMay 23, 2021 at 4:35 p.m. UTCA woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday in the District’s NoMa neighborhood, police said.The woman was found breathing but unconscious about 4:30 a.m. near 1st and M streets in Northeast, suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice said investigators are working to identify family members. Other details weren’t available Sunday. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.