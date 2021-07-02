By Rachel WeinerJuly 2, 2021 at 8:10 p.m. UTCShareFour youths, ranging in age from 6 to 16, were injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Norfolk, Va., police said. One had life-threatening wounds.The shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. on Madison Avenue, a cul-de-sac just outside the campus of Norfolk State University, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice Chief Larry Boone told 13 News Now that there was a gathering inside a home on the block. Police were searching for a shooter. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.