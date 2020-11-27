Officials say that at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers were called to the 7000 block of Valley Park Road in Capitol Heights for a reported shooting. They found McEachern outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Drake was taken into custody at the shooting scene, according to a police spokeswoman.
“The preliminary investigation revealed Drake shot the victim during a dispute,” police said in a statement. “The suspect and victim are known to each other.”