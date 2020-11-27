A 24-year-old North Carolina man was charged in the killing of Jamell McEachern, 34, who was fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving in Capitol Heights, police said.

Oflen Drake of St. Pauls, N.C., was charged with first- and second-degree murder and ordered held without bond, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officials say that at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers were called to the 7000 block of Valley Park Road in Capitol Heights for a reported shooting. They found McEachern outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Drake was taken into custody at the shooting scene, according to a police spokeswoman.

“The preliminary investigation revealed Drake shot the victim during a dispute,” police said in a statement. “The suspect and victim are known to each other.”