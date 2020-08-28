By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowAugust 28, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDTA person was shot by a Maryland State Police trooper early Friday in Howard County, officials said.The incident happened about 2 a.m. along Interstate 95 near MD-100 and the Harbor Tunnel in Howard County, according to state police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightA state police official said he did not immediately know the condition of the person and that the incident is under investigation.Northbound lanes of I-95 are expected to be closed for an extended period of time, officials said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.