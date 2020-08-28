A person was shot by a Maryland State Police trooper early Friday in Howard County, officials said.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. along Interstate 95 near MD-100 and the Harbor Tunnel in Howard County, according to state police.

A state police official said he did not immediately know the condition of the person and that the incident is under investigation.

Northbound lanes of I-95 are expected to be closed for an extended period of time, officials said.