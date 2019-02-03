D.C. police are investigating the death of a District man found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday

Michael Bernard Wells, 59, of Northeast, was found by police responding to a report of the sound of gunshots at about 2:48 a.m., in the 500 block of 60th Street NE, authorities said.

Wells was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives asked anyone with information to call police at 202-727-9099 or to send an anonymous tip by text message to 50411.

The District offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for a homicide.