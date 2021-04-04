By Emily DaviescloseEmily DaviesLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 4, 2021 at 5:42 p.m. UTCA 37-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.Police identified the victim as Julius Hayes, of Northeast.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficers responded before 4 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of 18th Street NE. They arrived to find Hayes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.Hayes was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said the investigation is ongoing. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy