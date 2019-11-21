The Maryland company will also pay the District more than $200,000 for investigation expenses and submit water billing reports to prosecutors for the next two years, the statement said. The company must also forgive debts and remove negative credit reports related to water billing at the property, where 362 of 377 apartments are designated as affordable housing, according to the statement.

“When a landlord or property manager promises to include the costs of utilities, including water, in the base rent, they must honor their promise to tenants,” Racine said in a statement. “We stand ready to investigate and prosecute landlords and property managers who fail to honor their most basic promises.”

In an email, Chris Donatelli, the property’s developer and a donor to D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), said “a mistake was made, in good faith, by our prior management company regarding responsibility for the water bills.”

“Under the rental program put in place at the apartment building, tenants are responsible for their own utilities, however, some of the leases indicated that the landlord is responsible,” the statement said. “When this error was discovered, we worked diligently with the [attorney general] and the management company to resolve the discrepancy.”

The mayor’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Those who moved into the building and signed original leases between 2014 and May 1, 2017, are eligible for compensation, prosecutors said, and can learn more at the attorney general’s website or by calling 202-442-9828.

The settlement comes days after Racine announced a $1.1 million settlement with Sanford Capital LLC for 155 residents “forced to live in squalor” at three apartment complexes in Northeast and Southeast Washington.

In that case, tenants lived in moldy, rodent-infested apartments, some of which lacked heat in the winter and functional plumbing, city attorneys said.

Jonathan O’Connell and Fenit Nirappil contributed to this report.

