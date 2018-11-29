D.C. police arrested a 23-year-old man on charges he sexually attacked a woman as she walked her dog along Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest earlier this month.

Sexual Assault Unit Detectives arrested David Yanez, of Northeast, on Thursday and charged him with First Degree Sexual Abuse for a incident that happened Nov. 14, police officials said in a statement.

According to a police report and the statement, the victim told police she was walking her dog in the 1200 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW about 10:45 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and put her into a headlock.

The victim said she managed to escape her attacker’s grip but he chased her, caught her and then committed the sexual abuse, the report said. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police did not release information about what led them to identify and arrest Yanez.