A man was shot and killed early Saturday in Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred outdoors just before 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Gresham Place.

A second person was shot in the same incident, they said, describing his wounds as not life-threatening.

The man killed was identified as Isaiah Harris, 23, of Northeast Washington.

There was no immediate indication of the motive of the shooting, and no information on any suspect was released.

The site of the shooting is a residential block northwest of the Howard University. The street is lined with duplexes, many of them with short flights of steps leading up to front porches.

There was no immediate indication Saturday that the incident had any connection with the university.