The FBI declined to comment on any specifics but said it “takes all potential threats to public safety seriously and we take all appropriate steps to determine the credibility of any information we receive.”
“Yesterday we received information,” Davis said, “concerning potential public safety impacts to malls and shopping centers across the region. As you all know we take any and all information seriously, and as we work to corroborate it, we have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and shopping malls.”
Davis said he had little other information, but felt he had to act on what there was. He said “information is constantly flowing back and forth” between public safety agencies at the local and federal level in the D.C. region. “When we receive information like we did over the past 24 hours, that we think we need to act on, we act on it. And that’s all we’re doing in this case, out of an abundance of caution.”
Davis noted that Halloween is Sunday, Fairfax public schools are off Monday and Tuesday, and Election Day is Tuesday so police would likely have stepped up their readiness anyway, the chief said.