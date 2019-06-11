(CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT) Steve Descano, a Democrat, is running for Commonwealth Attorney in Fairfax County, Raymond F. Morrogh is the incumbent, Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos and defense lawyer Parisa Dehghani-Tafti. (Campaign of Steve Descano, Campaign of Raymond F. Morrogh, Arlington Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Dehghani-Tafti campaign)

Northern Virginia residents were set to deliver a major referendum on the direction of criminal justice policy Tuesday, as polls closed in the first hotly contested Democratic primaries for prosecutor in Arlington and Fairfax counties in years.

Challengers Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in Arlington and Steve T. Descano in Fairfax promised sweeping change on a range of issues from bail to the death penalty as they hope to join a wave of progressive liberal prosecutors who have been elected across the country in recent years.

Incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorneys Theo Stamos and Raymond F. Morrogh emphasized their long experience — more than 60 years between them as prosecutors — and more moderate approach to reform including efforts such as drug courts.

The races are likely to be closely watched nationally, since a political action committee funded by Democratic megadonor George Soros has pumped more than $1 million into the contests in an effort to tip them toward the challengers. They also could serve as a barometer for how far and how fast voters in left-leaning jurisdictions want to push on criminal justice reform.

Prosecutors’ races are often sleepy affairs in Northern Virginia, but the infusion of Soros’ cash, contrasts on ideology and experience, and personal attacks turned these races into hard fought contests.

The primary winners are likely to become the next Commonwealth’s Attorneys, since Republican challengers have not emerged to take them on in November’s general election in either jurisdiction.

Dehghani-Tafti, the legal director for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and former public defender, and Descano, a former federal prosecutor and Army helicopter pilot, tried to portray Stamos and Morrogh’s positions on a range of issues as retrograde and excessively punitive.

Both challengers advocated for an end to cash bail, stopping prosecutions for possession of marijuana and dropping use of the death penalty in capital cases. Both attacked the incumbents for opposing a 2016 move by then Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) to restore voting rights to more than 200,000 felons.

Stamos and Morrogh tried to portray their opponents as ill-prepared for the job, pointing out neither Dehghani-Tafti or Descano had ever prosecuted a case in state court. The incumbents also said their opponents placed too little emphasis on the victims of crime and attacked them for taking Soros’ money, saying they would be beholden to a man with no connections to Virginia.

Hope Hallock, 50, said she was persuaded to vote for Dehghani-Tafti after getting an email describing how Stamos prosecuted a 13-year-old boy for saving sexual photographs of a girl his age.

“I have two teenage boys,” Hallock said, adding she appreciated Dehghani-Tafti’s “stance on not criminalizing poor choices on teenagers’ parts.”

Stamos’ voters cited her prosecutorial experience and her opponent’s lack of the same.

“I think she’s done a really good job,” said Darlene Spalding, 62, particularly working with victims of domestic violence. Stamos’s opponent she said, “had some good ideas but no experience -- she’s never tried a case.”

At polling places, Stamos volunteers handed out flyers describing Dehghani-Tafti as “a risk we can’t take.”

In Fairfax County, Dave Lowe, 69, said his choice was cemented after Descano visited his home while door knocking in the days before the election.

“I liked what he was saying,” Lowe said. “I liked his stance on the decriminalization of marijuana. I don’t like the idea of people possibly going to jail for marijuana. I also liked that he said he was tough on crime and for gun control.”

Lee Hubbard, 84, a retired Fairfax County police officer, pointed to a Descano sign in front of a polling place at the City of Fairfax City Hall to explain his choice for Morrogh.

The sign read: “Progressive Democrat for Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

“The word progressive turned me off,” Hubbard said.

He explained that Morrogh had been a protege of former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert F. Horan Jr., who Hubbard admired along with retiring Prince William County prosecutor Paul Ebert. Both had reputations for being tough on crime.

“Criminals don’t want to go in front of them,” Hubbard said. “I see too much P.C. stuff going on right now.

