A Northwest Washington man was arrested in an attempted robbery that turned fatal in Lanham, Md., in 2017, authorities said.

Benson Thorne, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Troy Foster, 24, of Southeast Washington, according to Prince George’s County police.

Foster was found suffering from gunshot wounds on a footpath along a wooded area shortly after 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the 7000 block of Palamar Turn, police said.

Thorne and Foster were acquaintances, and Thorne shot Foster during an attempted robbery, police said.

Thorne is being held without bond.