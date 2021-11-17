The incident began after someone at Northwood received an anonymous tip the student might have come to the school with a gun.
“The Northwood High School security team and administration immediately brought the student to the office for a self-search,” Principal Jonathan Garrick said in an email about the incident to parents. “Our search revealed two rounds of ammunition. The student then fled from the building without his belongings.”
School officials called the police. Within an hour, the student turned himself in to law enforcement, school officials said. He was not armed. But a police dog discovered a gun in the area off school property.
It was too soon to say if it was the student’s gun, said Shiera Goff, a police spokeswoman.
She called the investigation “active and ongoing” and said “the appropriate charges are being determined.”
Last week, police were called to Blair — less than two miles from Northwood — after a student allegedly stabbed a classmate in a school parking lot. That student, 16, was charged as an adult with attempted, second-degree murder. The day after his arrest, a relative of that suspect — also a Blair student — was accused of coming to the school armed with knife. He too was taken in to police custody, officials said.