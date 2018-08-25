Among the pests, nuisances and annoyances that can impair enjoyment of a day at the beach one came to light this week at Ocean City, Md., that may be unfamiliar to many: sea lice.

They are small, they are pesky, and they can be found in the sea. Yet they are not really lice, but only one of the developmental stages of another sea-borne creature often regarded as undesirable, the jelly fish.

A woman from Potomac, Md., said they attacked two of her children who went into the water this week at Ocean City.

“”They were awful,” said Laura Gwyn “My daughter had them all in her hair. They bite and itch.” er both She said that the larvae “got into their clothes and shoes.

On Thursday, the Facebook site of Ocean City’s beach patrol provided a good summation of the sea lice story.

“We have been getting a lot of calls about sea lice today.” the beach patrol said, adding that the offenders were also detected elsewhere along the eastern seaboard.

But their potential for annoyance appeared plain.

“They can get into bathing suits while swimming and cause discomfort,” the beach patrol said in its posting.

The advice given i was “to rinse with fresh water.”

A scientific study posted in the Journal of Emergency Nursing in 1993, indicated that “sea lice” might also be described as “Seabather’s eruption”

It reported that from March to August, some of those those entering the waters of Florida’s southern Atlantic coastline had been experiencing a rash. It was found principally in areas covered by swim suits.

According to the authors, Mary T. Russell and Robert S. Tomchik the problem had existed for at least the last 100 years, but had been identified only relatively recently.

No larger than a pinhead, the culprits are apparently trapped by bathing suits. The fabric plays the role of a net.

In Florida, the authors said, winds and currents may apparently bring the organisms closer to shore at times.

It was not clear if the infestation persisted Friday at Ocean City.